Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
319 / 365
Orchid with suggested changes
A couple of 365ers were nice enough to suggest how I could improve yesterday’s photo. So here it is again. I darkened the background which showed the outlines of the ceiling panels.
@olivetreeann
@lstasel
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1991
photos
142
followers
52
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Latest from all albums
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
319
1638
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Challenges and Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Even more fabulous.
July 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
So beautiful!
July 4th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks great Debbie!!
July 4th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close