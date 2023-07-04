Previous
Orchid with suggested changes by shutterbug49
319 / 365

Orchid with suggested changes

A couple of 365ers were nice enough to suggest how I could improve yesterday’s photo. So here it is again. I darkened the background which showed the outlines of the ceiling panels. @olivetreeann @lstasel
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

KV ace
Even more fabulous.
July 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
So beautiful!
July 4th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks great Debbie!!
July 4th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2023  
