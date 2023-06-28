Previous
Another Hockney attempt by shutterbug49
Another Hockney attempt

This is for the Darkroom theme to copy a master. I have chosen David Hockney as the master I am trying to copy. There is still time, please join us. See others on the last week of this calendar: https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-06
Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Oh wow, now this really looks like what I need atm! Beautiful summer scene and colours.
June 29th, 2023  
