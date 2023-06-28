Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
318 / 365
Another Hockney attempt
This is for the Darkroom theme to copy a master. I have chosen David Hockney as the master I am trying to copy. There is still time, please join us. See others on the last week of this calendar:
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-06
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1985
photos
142
followers
51
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Latest from all albums
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
318
1632
1633
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Taken
28th June 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-copymaster
Diana
ace
Oh wow, now this really looks like what I need atm! Beautiful summer scene and colours.
June 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close