Movement Challenge

This is for the Darkroom theme of movement. I have already posted my Darkroom shot, but I gave it another try. I took the original with iphone live mode, intending to use the long exposure option. But it would only include the road without any of Jay and his bike, even after I clipped the frames to exclude the road. So I captured this one by running the live shot in Loop mode and quickly doing a screen capture. Which do you like better? Here is the darkroom photo. https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2023-08-09