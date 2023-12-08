Sign up
Previous
Photo 1795
Flashback-Redo #6
I took this one in my first year on 365. I removed the dark shadow and lightened it. I like the minimalism of it. Here is the original:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-10-07
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2158
photos
151
followers
63
following
491% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
7th December 2023 10:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
flashback-dhf
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love this.
December 8th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice.
December 8th, 2023
Beverley
ace
I like this one the best! It’s soothing…
December 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice effect.
December 8th, 2023
