Flashback-Redo #6 by shutterbug49
Photo 1795

Flashback-Redo #6

I took this one in my first year on 365. I removed the dark shadow and lightened it. I like the minimalism of it. Here is the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-10-07
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love this.
December 8th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
December 8th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I like this one the best! It’s soothing…
December 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice effect.
December 8th, 2023  
