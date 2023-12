This time I pulled up a “Droste” effect photo. After some work, I discovered I created this with Colorama > Form > Escher > #3 filter. When I first saw the photo, I wanted the blossoms to merge more and I wanted to remove the stray bits on the upper right. I could not do it within iColorama, so I brute forced it with SuperimposeX. I don’t think it’s a Droste effect anymore, but I like it and think I did what I meant to do. Here’s the original: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2020-09-06