Pink Cabbage by shutterbug49
Photo 1895

Pink Cabbage

This is the last of my Veg shots for awhile.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Barb ace
Pretty food photo!
March 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice food shot...great colors, details
March 17th, 2024  
Kate ace
Superbly presented with great sharpness
March 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely to see and I bet it tasted delicious
March 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, part of our supper in about 30 minutes 😀
March 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such delicious pink hues in this red-cabbage still life . Beautifully presented ! fav
March 17th, 2024  
