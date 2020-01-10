Sign up
Answer to macro guess #4
It’s an old produce truck door handle.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Corinne
ace
Love the vintage feeling
January 10th, 2020
