Previous
Next
Answer to macro guess #4 by shutterbug49
136 / 365

Answer to macro guess #4

It’s an old produce truck door handle.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Love the vintage feeling
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise