140 / 365
Answer to Macro Guess #7
Some of you got this right off. It is Hubby's rear bike light. It is red or blinks red. It was shining on our desk because he had just plugged it in to charge it.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th January 2020 8:47am
