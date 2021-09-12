Sign up
Goats
We love these goats! They eat invasive plants, but more importantly they trim the wild grasses without creating sparks. So they protect our neighborhood from wildfire.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these useful animals, I love them too.
September 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
They have such characterful faces.
September 12th, 2021
