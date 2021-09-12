Previous
Goats by shutterbug49
Goats

We love these goats! They eat invasive plants, but more importantly they trim the wild grasses without creating sparks. So they protect our neighborhood from wildfire.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these useful animals, I love them too.
September 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
They have such characterful faces.
September 12th, 2021  
