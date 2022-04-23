Previous
For Ukraine by shutterbug49
For Ukraine

We went to the Horton Iris Garden today. They must have hundreds of varieties of bearded iris in all the colors of the rainbow. This is the one that caught my eye. They called it Easter Egg, but I think it looks like the flag of Ukraine.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

@shutterbug49
GaryW
Gorgeous!
April 24th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
How beautiful & different.. A lovely tribute for Ukraine.
April 24th, 2022  
