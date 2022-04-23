Sign up
223 / 365
For Ukraine
We went to the Horton Iris Garden today. They must have hundreds of varieties of bearded iris in all the colors of the rainbow. This is the one that caught my eye. They called it Easter Egg, but I think it looks like the flag of Ukraine.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
2
0
Tags
ukraine
GaryW
Gorgeous!
April 24th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
How beautiful & different.. A lovely tribute for Ukraine.
April 24th, 2022
