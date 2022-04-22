Previous
Next
Field of Hearts by shutterbug49
222 / 365

Field of Hearts

Our local photo club went to High Hand Nursery for lunch yesterday and I spotted this entire table full of hearts. It made me think of the 365ers that shoot hearts. @cocobella
@sugarmuser @kwind
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
So cool!
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise