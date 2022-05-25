Sign up
237 / 365
Iris with processed reflection
This iris photo was not taken near water. I added the reflection for the half and half.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1503
photos
144
followers
55
following
Tags
mayhalf22
Jacqueline
ace
Wow, That is very well done Debbie!
May 25th, 2022
haskar
ace
Nice processing.
May 25th, 2022
