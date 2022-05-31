Previous
Half and Half Calendar by shutterbug49
240 / 365

Half and Half Calendar

Since I was doing Nomowmay, I decided to do the Half in my extras album. This is half a calendar for Half and Half.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
JackieR ace
What a great idea!!!
May 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Well done Debbie, such a great idea.
May 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! What an awesome calenedar view!
May 31st, 2022  
