240 / 365
Half and Half Calendar
Since I was doing Nomowmay, I decided to do the Half in my extras album. This is half a calendar for Half and Half.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1511
photos
144
followers
56
following
65% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Challenges and Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
JackieR
ace
What a great idea!!!
May 31st, 2022
Diana
ace
Well done Debbie, such a great idea.
May 31st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! What an awesome calenedar view!
May 31st, 2022
