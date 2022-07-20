Sign up
244 / 365
Well, a little bigger
Ok, it’s a bit bigger than the head of a pin but not by much. Here is the macro of the flower which I compared to the head of a pin.
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-07-20
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1566
photos
146
followers
52
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2022 5:29pm
Mags
ace
Well done showing the scale of your tiny beauty.
July 21st, 2022
