Well, a little bigger by shutterbug49
244 / 365

Well, a little bigger

Ok, it’s a bit bigger than the head of a pin but not by much. Here is the macro of the flower which I compared to the head of a pin. https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-07-20
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Mags ace
Well done showing the scale of your tiny beauty.
July 21st, 2022  
