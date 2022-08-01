Previous
Concert Dancers at Tahoe by shutterbug49
Concert Dancers at Tahoe

In the evenings the public park has movies on the lawn or a concert. There are food trucks in the parking lot. I have never seen so many people in Tahoe City. I don’t see a mask anywhere, so we stayed back.
