248 / 365
Fanny Bridge
Some of you wanted to see Fanny Bridge. I would have liked my timing to get half a dozen people here but settled for my obliging hubby. Also there is a very busy street behind so almost have to shoot the sidewise shot.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1586
photos
143
followers
52
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Love it!
August 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
It looks like a great and very sturdy bridge, good to see hubby as your model.
August 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking shot.
August 5th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture!
August 5th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I can see a "fannies up" shot in my mind- pretty funny!
August 5th, 2022
