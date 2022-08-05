Previous
Fanny Bridge by shutterbug49
248 / 365

Fanny Bridge

Some of you wanted to see Fanny Bridge. I would have liked my timing to get half a dozen people here but settled for my obliging hubby. Also there is a very busy street behind so almost have to shoot the sidewise shot.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
Love it!
August 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
It looks like a great and very sturdy bridge, good to see hubby as your model.
August 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shot.
August 5th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great capture!
August 5th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I can see a "fannies up" shot in my mind- pretty funny!
August 5th, 2022  
