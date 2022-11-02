Previous
Next
Dahlia at ISO 100 by shutterbug49
264 / 365

Dahlia at ISO 100

I took this shot of our dahlia with the Lightroom CC app, so that I could set the ISO of my iphone camera. That’s a first for me, since I retired my Nikon.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise