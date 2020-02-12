listowel clock tower

in listowel, ontario. this is a replica of the original clock tower where the town's post office once was. the post office was opened in June 1856 and was named after listowel, a town in ireland. the original clock works and dial still worked and were saved and installed on the replica tower.



in the beginning of my 365 project, i had a passion to photograph clock towers, especially old ones in old towns like listowel. only my passion had been tamped so many times by the driver who would either cluck his tongue to tell me there is no artistic merit in such structures, or if i insisted on taking photos, he would pull over, asked me to leave and he will just pick me up after 15 minutes. sometimes he would eat a big snack so that he wouldn't have to eat lunch or dinner which leaves me hankering for food until we get home.



for one who hates life drama, i often got into one. the last one was even worse and i recognized the signs and got out of it pronto.



it's unbelievable but i am 440 photos away from the five thousand mark!