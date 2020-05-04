Previous
Next
frozen leaves by summerfield
Photo 2634

frozen leaves

okay, i tried it and it didn't work for me. so i will leave this frozen thingamajiggs to those who can do it a lot better. but at least i can say i tried and it's not for me (that's what you say when what you do is an epic fail).

i'm stuck for ideas for "star wars". at one time i had a fez dispenser that's in the shape of varth daver or whatever that dude' name is, you know, the cruel one whose famous by-line is "i am your father!" i can probably do a chewy growl but my only interest in star wars had always been harrison ford. i know, i could only cheat on robert redford with harrison ford and no one else. in any case, i will later on try to get a proper star wars set up or i might trade it for a wild card. so i'm jumping to the latter part of the month when the prompt is "leaves".

also for the monthly theme of 'botanical'.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Think how the leaves feel now that you have said that! Not only are they frozen in time but also fearful of failure! Too many 'f's in that!
May 5th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
I think any ice that we have in our house would be better in a whisky ;)
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise