frozen leaves

okay, i tried it and it didn't work for me. so i will leave this frozen thingamajiggs to those who can do it a lot better. but at least i can say i tried and it's not for me (that's what you say when what you do is an epic fail).



i'm stuck for ideas for "star wars". at one time i had a fez dispenser that's in the shape of varth daver or whatever that dude' name is, you know, the cruel one whose famous by-line is "i am your father!" i can probably do a chewy growl but my only interest in star wars had always been harrison ford. i know, i could only cheat on robert redford with harrison ford and no one else. in any case, i will later on try to get a proper star wars set up or i might trade it for a wild card. so i'm jumping to the latter part of the month when the prompt is "leaves".



also for the monthly theme of 'botanical'.