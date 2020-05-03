minaret

i have photographed this minaret quite a number of times when i used to live just a couple of blocks from it. the mosque is now an elaborate building with two beautiful domes that look magnificent against the cloudless blue sky. for so many years, it was just a plain box-like building until a few years ago it had been renovated, the minaret upgraded and the domes were added. it's not a grand mosque but simply elegant. being on a busy street that is the danforth, toronto's first major highway, it is quite difficult to take a photo without cars going by.