minaret by summerfield
minaret

i have photographed this minaret quite a number of times when i used to live just a couple of blocks from it. the mosque is now an elaborate building with two beautiful domes that look magnificent against the cloudless blue sky. for so many years, it was just a plain box-like building until a few years ago it had been renovated, the minaret upgraded and the domes were added. it's not a grand mosque but simply elegant. being on a busy street that is the danforth, toronto's first major highway, it is quite difficult to take a photo without cars going by.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

summerfield

Dixie Goode ace
I like to see the many ways people use architecture to try to reach to the heavens with our prayers. It’s lovely
May 4th, 2020  
Marnie ace
Goodness gracious me, what an ornate minaret. I do hope there were no loud-speakers on it!
May 4th, 2020  
