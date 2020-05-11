way past its prime

actually not. these roses didn't even bloom. they just withered no matter how much care i put into them. it could be the temperature in my apartment which is like a hothouse in the middle of hell. i kept complaining about the heat and been asking the management to turn off the heating, for chrissakes it's halfway through may already. apparently, a lot of tenants were complaining about the cold temperatures in their units. bah, where were we?



as you can see this one's still fully closed as well as the others in the vase. maybe i don't like roses anymore.



prompt: wrinkled