instead of the moon

i had this grand idea of photographing the moon as i saw it rose from behind one of the far buildings. but then as i was preparing the camera, i could hear a very light but insistent tapping. i turned off fan and dehumidifier just to make sure i was the one making the noise. i am paranoid that one day i will find a weird animal or someone else's pet in my unit. so i checked the radiator and the tapping was louder. when i lifted the curtain, whoa! there was a giant bee outside that kept on banging on the window. i don't know how it got to be so up high but i suppose when you have wings why fly low? that was reason enough to abandon the idea of shooting the moon.



so i had to shoot this thing instead. this thing was what occupied me the whole day. early morning, i had to glue the bottle caps on to a canvas. then i had to go to michaels to pick up a set of acrylic paints i had reserved. i was rather pissed that when i got there they didn't have when the person i talked to yesterday, checked her computer and said they had it at the store. so they offered me something else. i said i didn't mind if it costs more as long as the primary colours are included. well, what do you know, there was no yellow. the package of four says primary colours but there was no yellow. the sales clerk told me told me i could make yellow by mixing green and orange. horrors! what's wrong with the world? then when i inspected the package, the blue was not true blue but something like "copenhagen blue" and it was grayish blue.



good thing there was a dollar store nearby. i was able to get a true red and true yellow but the blue was "navy" blue but it was the same colour as michaels' copenhagen blue. needs must, i bought the red, yellow, purple, green and the cerulean blue which is almost the same as the navy blue. i think that as we older people are dying, the younger generation's learning is also going to the grave. imagine a world without true blue.



i mixed my orange which turned out fine. meanwhile, the blue was off, the purple looked like indigo and the problem was the violet. it took me so many tries to get the violet but once painted on the bottle caps, it looked so dark, in the photo it looked like black. thus, my roygbiv is terribly not roygbiv. no matter.



one revelation today was that i couldn't hold the brush with my right hand. i'm ambidextrous but mainly right handed. but it felt weird holding the brush on the right and i was terribly making a mess. i thought i was having some kind of seizure but when i held the brush with my left hand, it felt comfy and natural. so now my brain is screwed up. okay, so it's always been screwed up, but even more so today.



