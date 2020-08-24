roll the dice

"people are like dice, we throw ourselves in the direction of our own choosing." - jean-paul sartre



this is a 'reject' from last night's attempt at rim light shots. i have 8 shots of the dice and i thought nothing panned out. looking at the shots with fresh eyes, plus i can't think of anything else to shoot, i find that there's one that is passable. passable because the dice, being made of plastic or whatever material it is, are shiny to begin with, would naturally catch the light much better so as to create that rim lighting, with the right settings.



you will be glad to know that i am done with the dice shots.



it was hellishly hot here in toronto today, with weather warnings in effect. i accompanied my sister who wants to get a sewing machine as she has started making masks made of cloth. apparently when they go back to the office in the new year, they will be required to wear a mask all day so she wants to have something that is washable and can be coordinated with her office wear. when she complained about the heat, i said it's actually pleasant -- if it was december in muscat! 😜