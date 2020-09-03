Previous
shrimp and scallop in cacciatore sauce by summerfield
shrimp and scallop in cacciatore sauce

today is thursday and joey muli has declared thursdays for textures. so many textures going on this palatable dish.

i am bored with food and so i fancied ordering from my favourite italian restaurant that i haven't visited since march when the lockdown came into effect. i also ordered a vegetarian pizza and foolishly i ordered the big size. why you ask? because the medium size one was $21 and the large one was $18. 'twas a no-brainer. yes, until it was delivered and the thing was humongous and i only managed to eat the two smallest slices. what was i thinking!!! and so the cacciatore was relegated to dinner. to be fair, my fridge had been empty of decent food for three weeks now as i would cook only small portions, enough for two to three meals.
summerfield

