shrimp and scallop in cacciatore sauce

today is thursday and joey muli has declared thursdays for textures. so many textures going on this palatable dish.



i am bored with food and so i fancied ordering from my favourite italian restaurant that i haven't visited since march when the lockdown came into effect. i also ordered a vegetarian pizza and foolishly i ordered the big size. why you ask? because the medium size one was $21 and the large one was $18. 'twas a no-brainer. yes, until it was delivered and the thing was humongous and i only managed to eat the two smallest slices. what was i thinking!!! and so the cacciatore was relegated to dinner. to be fair, my fridge had been empty of decent food for three weeks now as i would cook only small portions, enough for two to three meals.