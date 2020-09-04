skeleton key

i had high hopes of posting a composite tonight but, alas! 'twas not meant to be. some days the skill comes easy, other days, not. like today. it was a long day despite having the afternoon off. well, not really off as i had to travel downtown to the office to pick up a USB that i would have to work on on the weekend, whilst everyone is enjoying the long labour day weekend. then i have to go to the opposite side of the city to pick up some paints i would like to use but i forgot i have no canvass to paint on. i left my apartment at lunchtime having only had a small piece of the pizza from yesterday. by the time i got home it was already past seven, i was tired, hungry, thirsty and older. 🤣



yes, i am forcing myself to paint. it would be horrible in the beginning but i was told i'd get used to it (the horrible-ness). maybe i will paint this skeleton key, who knows.



i couldn't find a decent looking old-fashioned keyhole in the internet to go with this. maybe i should go to an old castle and get a macro of keyholes.



hopefully tomorrow i get to stay home. i really do not care anymore to go out and about. whenever i get home i always feel like i'm going to be sick but i have to take a shower and cleanse off whatever ills had latched onto me whilst outside. like when i got off the bus and was crossing the street, a man crossing from the other side just let out a really bad sneeze and when i saw his face he was all flushed and looking sickly. i had a small alcohol spritzer and i just sprayed myself with alcohol whilst avoiding the man's path. oh, boy! am i getting real paranoid now.



don't mind me, i'm just babbling.