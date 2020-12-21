oh, Christmas tree!

idle hands, idle minds. how does that saying go?



newsflash!!!! Christmas is cancelled this year.



we are once again in a complete lockdown, kind of like in march, although we are told that this will only be for a month. the dissenters are being reined in because they're going to go party come Christmas and our hospitals are complaining that unless something is done, before the year ends the ICUs would be to full capacity. our mayor is even talking about a curfew. i told my sister and my niece that i am cancelling Christmas, too, which means i will not celebrate with them.



so to make my own merry, i made a Christmas tree out of my old broken tripod, spiffed it up with metallic garlands and lights and ribbons. heck, i even put the few gifts i've received underneath it. and trust me there's an angel atop the camera and the light.



i spent the morning going to the post office to mail the cards for my church friends and for the boys in calgary. then to costco to buy two big boxes of ferrero rocher chocolates and a few toiletries that i will soon be running out of. then shopped for veggies for the week.



i feel sorry for the UK for having been locked out by the other countries because of the new strain of the virus that has emerged there. no way of knowing if anyone in the last couple of days who came from UK could've brought it here. in any case, measures had to be done.



the "freedom" fighters will not like these new restrictions. i say, forget about this pandemic being a hoax and a way for the government to control and manipulate its people. if this is a hoax, you explain it to the people whose small livelihood are shutdown, to those who have lost their jobs, to those who live in tents in city parks because they have been evicted from their homes, to those whose loved ones have died alone in a hospital bed, to the doctors and nurses who are trying to cope with caring for the sick, to the governments whose coffers are emptied because of the downward spiral of the world's economies.



there's a young lady in this building who, in may, told me she didn't agree to wearing a mask because she didn't want the government to tell her what to do, her body, her decision. well, i saw her yesterday, wearing a mask, carrying an oxygen tank. she had COVID, had been in the hospital for three weeks and still needed to take oxygen because she feels tired and still hard of breathing; got it from partying with her friends at the end of summer; one of her friends just died, another one who refused to wear a mask and boasted he would never get sick. these are young people, in their early 30's. what a way to be brought down to your knees. while i would not do a victory dance, i could only feel a small sympathy for them. because i have young grandchildren who are now positive for this virus, not because they were careless, but because the others around them were careless or too proud and too self absorbed to care for the larger community's well being.



now, i have some more spare masks. who wants a couple?