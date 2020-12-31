happy new year from toronto, canada

i could've been asleep since 9 as i'm really tired. (i woke up early this morning -- 4:30 -- so i could do my laundry.) but i thought there was going to be a fireworks from the CN tower. i got my camera ready and left the balcony door open to set up the tripod. it was rather cold but thankfully no wind. no wind and no fireworks. it was only a light show. i had fireworks envy from watching the fireworks in new zealand, london and dubai. you should find the dubai video on youtube, it was seven minutes long but oh, boy! spectacular doesn't quite come near it.



i took this earlier as a test shot and luckily there was a scintilla of a firework that got caught in the long exposure. the other thing, too, was the shot caught the blue lights of the CN tower, which had always eluded me when shooting its light show.



so there you go, folks. a new year, hopefully this will be a much better year for all of us.



happy new year. and as i kept saying to everybody -- wear your mask, keep a safe distance, and STAY NEGATIVE!!!! 😜