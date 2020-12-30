one of my favourite treats during the Christmas season is the Christmas stollen. i learned about this treat when i was in college. i was being courted by a very nice looking, scholarly type guy who was teaching chemistry; he was educated and trained in germany. so i thought i'd try to impress him some more by learning german at the Goethe House in manila. when the school had a Christmas party before the term break, he asked if i could be his date. it turned out it wasn't the college that was having the party but the Goethe House. to his surprise, a couple of students and my german instructor knew me. to my surprise they knew him, too. i nearly fell in love with him because he could speak german so well. then at the buffet table i saw this yummy thing and i said "oooh, fruit cake!" they said it's not fruit cake, it's Christmas stollen. my comeback was "ich liebe weihnachtsstollen." we dated a couple of times, but the guy insisted we speak in german so i could learn fast. and at the GH, the instructor was always picking on me thinking i should be quick to learn the language just because i was dating someone who spoke the language. the appeal of the language tapered off by the time i moved to intermediate german.but the stollen never lost its appeal to me. i make it a point to get a couple of loaves every holiday season and i put one in the freezer to enjoy in the spring. just like a buy many panettone so i have it long after the holidays are over.for the mundane challenge. i hope i'm not late. but if i am, oh, well, i ate the stollen!-o0o-have you seen an invisible portrait. i have one. check it out here: