afternoon long shadows

the afternoon sun cast long shadows of trees across the oval. this was taken on the wednesday before Christmas, the day before the big snow dump in toronto. at the top is a portion of highway 404, known as the don valley parkway, which earned the nickname "death valley parkway" because in the 80's and 90's, almost everyday there would be accidents which more often than not resulted in deaths. now, i don't hear of any such reports.



my building is to the south of the 401 and west of the 404. when i first moved to this building, my unit was one that faced west and the 401; you could imagine the noise, especially when i opened the window or balcony door. in this present unit that faces south south, southeast, i hear only the faint noise of the 404. the most annoying sound i hear is the neighbour's (i don't know if from up or down) coughing that sounded so loaded with phlegm that i always would yell "die already, for f**k's sakes". i'm not being unkind, but when i hear him cough, it means he's out on his balcony smoking and the smell of smoke permeates through the storm door of the balcony. after i yell, i would hear the faint sound of door closing which indicates he's gone inside his unit again. i wonder what he's going to do in the spring when the balconies would be closed for the renovation.



time slipped away from me today, but i finished 2 painting projects. the year is coming to an end, but not this damned pandemic.