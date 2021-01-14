Previous
the queen of gems by summerfield
Photo 2889

the queen of gems

and the gem of queens. nothing says elegant more than pearls. every woman should, must own at least a single strand of pearl, be it a choker or opera length.

if i have my own talk show, my audience will each get a set of these today.
14th January 2021

summerfield

Kathy A ace
I have a strand, no idea where they are though
January 15th, 2021  
