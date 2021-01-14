Sign up
Photo 2889
the queen of gems
and the gem of queens. nothing says elegant more than pearls. every woman should, must own at least a single strand of pearl, be it a choker or opera length.
if i have my own talk show, my audience will each get a set of these today.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
4908
photos
216
followers
126
following
791% complete
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
theme-thirds
Kathy A
ace
I have a strand, no idea where they are though
January 15th, 2021
