beach scene

i am happy with how the blending of the sky colours came out; as well as the blending of the sea water. i'm also happy with my rendition of the clouds, not great, but it was a major stride. while i'm happy with the perspective, i knew something was off. and it was niggling at me.



i showed this to one of the ladies at church who has been a painter for most her life, and she opined that the lack of balance lay in that there was too much ocean. she suggested that if i cut off a major portion of the lower third, then there would be more balance. i tried as she suggested and i realized right away that was the thing that threw me off. the horizon should've been lower by at least an inch, and since the deed was done, i should've painted the trees lower so that there would be an inch of space between the top of the tallest tree and the edge. do you agree?



this is from a tutorial in youtube. the original had a sailboat but to make this my own, i painted the likeness of a catamaran from one of my holiday photos from a long time ago. and i painted a nipa hut, a house structure common in the philippine rural areas. at the last minute, i painted in a sailboat right in the middle but the sailboat looked like white poop so i had to paint over it.



i would have to re-do this at some point but right now i have two projects lined up. that should keep me from the mischief for two weekends, n'est-ce pas?



painting #3. i wonder if i can really do this for 52 weeks. 🥴