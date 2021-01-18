Previous
Next
optical illusion by summerfield
Photo 2893

optical illusion

we had a fire alarm situation in the building twice this afternoon. since i work in the living room the sound was much worse than in the bedroom, but if i go in the balcony, the sound is muffled and i could still monitor my work computer.

the second time that the alarm went off, i was in the balcony for a longer time than the first. that's when i noticed these school buses and for a long time i couldn't fathom how they were able to park all five at the roof of the building. of course i was able to figure out later on that the buses were not on top of the building but were in fact parked in the parking lot.

all's well.

-o0o-

a week to go before the album cover challenge finishes, so get your artistic skills an exercise by designing an album cover. check the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44496/first-challenge-of-the-new-year-album-cover-challenge-122-is-on
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dora Prokosh ace
Oh that's good. You had me too. I hope you managed to stay warm and safe during the fire alarm.
January 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That's pretty cool! Escape to the country if you can. It's much quieter and very peaceful.
January 19th, 2021  
kali ace
ha fun shot
January 19th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
good eye!
January 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise