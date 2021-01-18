optical illusion

we had a fire alarm situation in the building twice this afternoon. since i work in the living room the sound was much worse than in the bedroom, but if i go in the balcony, the sound is muffled and i could still monitor my work computer.
the second time that the alarm went off, i was in the balcony for a longer time than the first. that's when i noticed these school buses and for a long time i couldn't fathom how they were able to park all five at the roof of the building. of course i was able to figure out later on that the buses were not on top of the building but were in fact parked in the parking lot.