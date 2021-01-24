Sign up
Photo 2899
an apple whirling silently in space
thank goodness for the mundane challenge or i'd be awol once again. i am sure i've done this before but with a green apple and no bokeh. i'm not sure if this was an improved version or a sillier one.
now, i have to eat this apple with some extra old cheddar and a few crackers. dinner of champions!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
Views
5
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
24th January 2021 3:00pm
Tags
sixws-113
,
mundane-apple
