an apple whirling silently in space by summerfield
Photo 2899

an apple whirling silently in space

thank goodness for the mundane challenge or i'd be awol once again. i am sure i've done this before but with a green apple and no bokeh. i'm not sure if this was an improved version or a sillier one.

now, i have to eat this apple with some extra old cheddar and a few crackers. dinner of champions!



24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

summerfield

