the golden hour

keeping it a bit more current today by digging in a more recent archive, which is five days ago. this is the view to the left of monday's shot. a golden sunset shone on this part of the city for a brief while after days and days of dark clouds and below zero temps.



our province is looking towards extending the lockdown which was supposed to end sometime this month. as far as i know, there could be a permanent lockdown and i still wouldn't know what day it is today?