patio dining

oh, my goodness! my suffering from not being able to eat at a restaurant ended today after eight long months. and had i known i'd be taking a selfie, i'd have worn one of my pretty summer dresses.



i thought that i could go to my hairdresser but to my chagrin, they're not open as they're not part of the opening programs yet. my sister and i went to walk around the danforth today. too many people, less seats for diners, but we got lucky with this one greek restaurant that had a large patio and there were a few tables available. what could've easily sat a hundred they made do with just half that number. i could get used to that. my sister said she missed the noise that accompanies restaurant dining, but i didn't. i always liked a relaxed and quiet dining experience, which of course you can only get in a fine dining restaurant. but today, i'm just happy i could take a long walk, then sit down and be served the meal i want and not worry about the cooking and washing.



i think the restaurant people were a bit flustered with all the excitement of people coming in to dine. when they sat us, they didn't give us the menu until we asked for it and the server was even surprised we didn't have it. they gave me bread and i had to ask for butter. my sister and i made a game of untipping the tip jar where i would pretend i would take out a dollar out of the set tip i had in mind. the poor servers wouldn't have had a tip. in the end though, i know how serving is hard work so a twenty percent was not even enough but twenty percent got added to the bill. my sister said, 'they're lucky you're paying.' 🤣



