lost or pranked? by summerfield
Photo 3056

lost or pranked?

two possiblities: (1) some young people played a prank on one of their mates and hung his jersey on one of the trees by the roadside. there is a creek just behind the woods. or (2) someone had left it by the creek -- sometimes young people are so rowdy and boisterous and forget their shirt. some well-meaning person brought it up to the side of the road and hung it in there so the owner would see.

i'd have fixed it so i could see what was written on the shirt but there was a very tiny caterpillar swinging from its thread (see red circle to the bottom left of the shirt) and i didn't want it on me. this shot here is good enough.

hope my american friends are having a nice celebration. please stay safe and well.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

summerfield

Kathy ace
A bright spot in the green. I don't blame you about fooling around near the caterpillar. Don't want any creepy crawlies on me either.
July 5th, 2021  
