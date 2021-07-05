the empress of canada

this was my view whilst sitting on a red adirondack chair and eating a beaver tail. taken from my outing to the harbourfront on canada day morning.



the boats are preparing and hoping for a big turnout and prices were even discounted. i was just happy to be sitting there with my treat.



i was out today to see my doctor and run some errands but i have no photo to show for it so back to the most archives for a post.



chuffed and honoured the turtle photo made the monthly theme finals. it's the little turtle that could.