Previous
Next
the empress of canada by summerfield
Photo 3057

the empress of canada

this was my view whilst sitting on a red adirondack chair and eating a beaver tail. taken from my outing to the harbourfront on canada day morning.

the boats are preparing and hoping for a big turnout and prices were even discounted. i was just happy to be sitting there with my treat.

i was out today to see my doctor and run some errands but i have no photo to show for it so back to the most archives for a post.

chuffed and honoured the turtle photo made the monthly theme finals. it's the little turtle that could.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise