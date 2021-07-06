tropical beach

i had to force myself to pick up the brush and do some painting. i thought i'd do something really simple. i could certainly come back to my pending projects when the mojo has taken over in full force again. so with guidance from a tutorial i did this but put in an extra coconut tree and some star fishes.



also, my cousin in the philippines called me last saturday and saw my paintings in the background so i told her i learned how to paint. julie and i were bosom buddies when we were little girls until high school and they moved away. she reminded me how i could make those paper dolls and we would dress them with the dresses and gowns we 'designed' so she told me i used to be able to draw, not just stick people but images of people. in any case, she wanted me to paint something for her living room so she could show to her family and friends. so i think i will send her this.



but then i received notice from the building management that the renovation of my balcony along with others in this wing would start on monday, the 12th. so now i have to put all my paintings in a box and put the box away as there would be a lot of dust. i would also need to cover with plastic sheets my book shelves. maybe put all the books in a box, too, and leave the shelves empty. i may have to relocate my "office" in the bedroom or maybe go to the office when they're drilling.