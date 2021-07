sunflower

for week 28 of the 52 capture challenge, the prompt is "fill the frame". i'm so behind this challenge and thought i could catch up this week, but no dice!



i went to the st. lawrence market to buy some raw nuts and fresh fruits. the fruit store had some really gorgeous flower arrangements but i chose to get the half a dozen sunflowers for $4.99, which was good because i didn't have a chance (yet again) to take photos, and the sunflowers were a no-brainer.