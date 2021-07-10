crab apples

living in a farm or near farm lands i learned quite a few things. in front of the farm house in the driveway was this not very tall tree the fruits of which looked like miniature apples. i was told it was crab apple. were they edible? yes, i could pick them, wash them and eat them. i would have except there was a large hive, as big as a regulation basket ball. the farmers say that if you kill one of the bees or wasps, the whole swarm will come after you. so in my car, as well as just inside the door of the farm house, i kept a container of 'raid' insect spray. one day, coming home from work, i parked just underneath the tree because ex took my parking spot. a wasp fell on my arm and my reflex was to swat it. i was still inside the car so i grabbed the raid and sprayed on the spot in my arm where i swatted the thing. then, i grabbed my purse, got my keys ready, made sure all windows were closed and made a dash for the door. thank goodness i got in quickly because there were about five or so wasps that suddenly latched onto the screen door. in my panic, i sprayed them before closing the inner door. i sprayed a lot, i thought i'd emptied the can and i'd suffocate. when i was leaving the next morning there was a carpet of dead wasps on the steps. apparently, i killed the whole colony. i was worried i'd get arrested. fortunately, i wasn't.



taken this morning when i went for a walk. i am supposed to walk for one hour everyday for the next thirty days, along with a very strict diet, to turn around my cholesterol and sugar levels to near normal. i've done it before, i could do it again.