testing the waters

during my walk this evening, i passed by the creek and saw this boy skipping from rocks to rocks then shouting "there's fish! there's fish!" there were also some people playing volleyball in a clearing just to the right of this creek. i didn't bring my camera this time so i had to use my iphone and i didn't have it in its case so i was rather wary of taking pictures with it lest i drop it and i would have a long way to go around to retrieve it, if the fast running water doesn't carry it to the deeper part of the creek.



it's funny how my body adjusted to the long walks as if i've never stopped doing it. i've actually been losing a bit of weight. when i saw the doctor in the beginning of may, i weighed in at 152 lbs but when i came back last week, i was down to 146 lbs. this morning i had to remove the extenders of my brassieres because there was no need for them. and more importantly for my ego, i could again breathe in my stomach! 🤣