it has begun

the construction crew unloading the scaffolding materials and all other shit they would need to refurbish the balconies. a swing stage had been set up right in front of my balcony (it's still on the ground but the ropes are) as well as two other on my right and on the left. they've half covered the walkway (perpendicular to that straight line until way past the round planter and where those three men are standing on the pavement) by the time i came down to go for my eye doctor appointment.



today (tuesday) they're supposed to bar the balcony doors but it's a bit windy and foggy so who knows if they'll start yet, although the weather could change for the better (for them, not for me) by lunch time. so this just might be the last balcony shots until they finish in about late october and my skyline shots would be limited to through the window and with ropes probably hampering the view.



and i won't be able to shoo away those freaking pestilence carriers the pigeons when they perch on my balcony.