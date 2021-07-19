have you ever seen the train!

a play on CCR's hit song have you ever seen the rain



i pass by this bridge during my walk. once i heard a train pass by so i know this is a working track.



update on the construction - my balcony was barred from the outside on friday. today they started to remove the railings on the line west of my unit from above. they had managed to remove the railings of more than half of the units in that line. it didn't sound so bad as they were just cutting metals. my line was started at the bottom floors as well as the line east of me and they only managed 7 floors each. i think the drilling and the noise and dust would come by the end of the week. for now i can manage the noise.



and the weather was quite stifling. the humidity was so bad, the whole view was shrouded in mist the whole day. that's probably why the men were taking frequent breaks.