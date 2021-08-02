my best girl and i had a long lunch today. we've scheduled this since a month ago, supposed to be for my birthday lunch. we went to taylor's landing near where i took that house intallation the other day. she had this drink which i think was called bulletproof lemonade which came with a dried pineapple slice clipped to the glass' rim with a teeny tiny clothespin. the bartender/server later on gave me some iced water with the pineapple slice so i got a taste of it.we had 'korean cauliflower' for starters, a little spicy but on the sweet side. she had the 'seared tuna salad' and i had the 'landing salad' which was a melange of mesclun and aged cheddar, apple, grapes, spiced sunflower seeds, blue agave vinaigrette, with a side grilled salmon. because we were talking about some very upsetting topic, we forgot to take photos!bill maher, comedian and political commentator, has something to say about cancel culture which, if you set aside the funny drivel, makes sense:"cancel culture is a purge; it's a mentality that belongs in stalin's russia. how bad does this atmosphere we are living in have to get before the people who call cancel culture is overblown admit that it is in fact an insanity that is swallowing up the world."