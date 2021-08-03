look through my window

the painting mojo is slowly coming back, thanks to watercolour exercises. instead of doing tutorials i watch on youtube, i just take pointers on how to blend, what brush to use, etc. but i like to paint the great works of 365ers. like this one, this is from a photograph of allison maltese @falcon11.
i really liked the simplicity of the image, but, boy! it still required some patience. i think when the pandemic is over, i'm going to enrol in human drawing or painting. or maybe chinese brush painting.