look through my window by summerfield
Photo 3085

look through my window

the painting mojo is slowly coming back, thanks to watercolour exercises. instead of doing tutorials i watch on youtube, i just take pointers on how to blend, what brush to use, etc. but i like to paint the great works of 365ers. like this one, this is from a photograph of allison maltese @falcon11.

https://365project.org/falcon11/365/2021-02-06

i really liked the simplicity of the image, but, boy! it still required some patience. i think when the pandemic is over, i'm going to enrol in human drawing or painting. or maybe chinese brush painting.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

summerfield

@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s.
summerfield ace
@falcon11 - here's my watercolour rendition of your beautiful photo, allison. thank you.
August 4th, 2021  
