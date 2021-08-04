morning at the bus stop

this was a sight at the bus stop this morning. since there were people waiting for the bus to arrive, i walked past it. but past three people, i backtracked and took a few shots to their amusement. if i was quite inclined, i'd have dragged it back to my building and have it butchered so i could get the top and use it as a prop for taking still lifes. but i needed the walk (or required to walk the 3.5 miles a day) so i didn't. someone got to it promptly methinks as it wasn't there anymore coming back from my walk.
-o0o-
our ravaged bodies, as over time, the manufacturer's defects manifest themselves, sometimes need repair. in consulting with a dermatologist to have the skin tags in my armpit and neck (because they bother me) cauterized, she also suggested i should have some skin stretching in my cheek which would make me look 20 years younger, or at the most, have botox injections around my mouth. also, a few sessions of skin peeling to remove or lighten the pesky freckles. all for the price of $2,500.