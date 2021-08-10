cape elizabeth lighthouse, maine

this was painted from one of the photographs i took of this famous maine lighthouse when i visited there in 2015. this is one of the two lighthouses at cape elizabeth that the american realist painter edward hopper painted when he spent his summers there to escape the frantic life in new york.
edward hopper had been featured twice in the artist challenge. both times the same person won those challenges. see here and here
i'm losing my touch, this took me three weeks to paint. during the lockdown, i'd have painted this in mere hours not weeks! the rocks, as usual, were a bitch to paint. i need to fix those rocks on the right. they look contrived