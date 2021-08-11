Sign up
Photo 3092
it's everywhere!
the black-eyed susan is everywhere! it means summer is coming to an end. and this 40 degrees humidity hopefully comes to an end, too.
come to think of it, the season is in its twilight and the flowers mimic the colours of the skies at twilight. which is also the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-08-11
once again, i am a delinquent commenter. but i'm trying to catch up as fast as i can, which is not fast enough. and i apologize for that.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
5128
photos
217
followers
132
following
847% complete
View this month »
3092
