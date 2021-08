it's everywhere!

the black-eyed susan is everywhere! it means summer is coming to an end. and this 40 degrees humidity hopefully comes to an end, too.come to think of it, the season is in its twilight and the flowers mimic the colours of the skies at twilight. which is also the theme this week over at five plus two. check us out: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-08-11 once again, i am a delinquent commenter. but i'm trying to catch up as fast as i can, which is not fast enough. and i apologize for that.