the snail's point of view

this was what the snail saw before the old woman's running shoes came down and crushed it. she wasn't paying attention, as she was trying to get a good point of view from underneath the rose bushes. it came as a shock, both to snail and human, as the crunchy sound ripped the quiet morning that fateful day. RIP the snail. boo the woman. yay the photo!



-o0o-



speaking of snail, the drilling on the balconies is taking forever. each day, only two floors are done. but hopefully tomorrow, they would get to my balcony as they are only two floors below me now. i reckon they'd get to the top floor by monday or tuesday. because really, commuting to and from the office is tiring me. plus the cases in our province is rising, slowly but surely, and i heard tell there are two deadly variants that are rapidly spreading. if that is true and cases continue to rise, we just might be heading for another lockdown. i should make sure i have enough canvas and paints.