sweet pea by summerfield
sweet pea

i'm weary of sweet pea. when i lived in the farm with the ex's mother, there was this very lush sweet pea covering one wall of the sunroom. one day i was picking the flowers to put in a vase for mother to enjoy in her sitting room, i almost touched a snake. and snakes and i don't go together, never near, never thought of. but there it was and it slithered away but inside the sunroom. i was hysterical but ex said it's harmless. well, if you lived in the tropics where all snakes are poisonous, then you assume all snakes are poisonous. well, we found out later on who was the snake, didn't we?

now thinking about snakes makes me anxious and it's pretty much guaranteed i won't be having a good night's sleep.

over at five plus two, the theme is "anxiety". what causes anxiety for you? check it out here: https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2021-08-25

i apologize for being so slow getting to your album but work is crazy and i'm trying to sort out my gears getting ready for friday's meet up with our fellow 365ers.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

summerfield

