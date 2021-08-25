i'm weary of sweet pea. when i lived in the farm with the ex's mother, there was this very lush sweet pea covering one wall of the sunroom. one day i was picking the flowers to put in a vase for mother to enjoy in her sitting room, i almost touched a snake. and snakes and i don't go together, never near, never thought of. but there it was and it slithered away but inside the sunroom. i was hysterical but ex said it's harmless. well, if you lived in the tropics where all snakes are poisonous, then you assume all snakes are poisonous. well, we found out later on who was the snake, didn't we?
-o0o-
now thinking about snakes makes me anxious and it's pretty much guaranteed i won't be having a good night's sleep.